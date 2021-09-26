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talian Govt tells every business to stop paying the Unvaccinated - Protest video: Milan 9-25-2021
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312 views • September 26, 2021
The Italian government recently announced a mandatory vaccine passport for both the public and private sectors and announced that workers that cannot show a vaccine passport will have their pay withheld.
The government decree will force about 23 million Italian workers to get a “Green Pass,” a COVID-19 vaccine certificate issued to those that have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or have a recent negative test. Some were concerned that unvaccinated workers would be fired.
The government decree will force about 23 million Italian workers to get a “Green Pass,” a COVID-19 vaccine certificate issued to those that have been vaccinated, recovered from the virus, or have a recent negative test. Some were concerned that unvaccinated workers would be fired.
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