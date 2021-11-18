General Jack Keane: It’s Shameful That Biden Refuses To Call Xi Out for the Deception and Lying

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11/16/2021 General Jack Keane: United States military is having forward deployment to counter the CCP’s aggression in the South China Sea and Taiwan. It’s certainly shameful that the Biden administration refuses to call Xi out during the Biden – Xi’s virtual summit for the deception and lying of COVID-19 origin and cyber-warfare