Scott Ritter exposes Media Lies

Scott Ritter, former UN Special Commissioner weapons inspector, tells you in this broadcast just how the Deep State (CIA, FBI, NSA, etc.) controls and manipulates the news media. Then the media in turn manipulates how a majority of the people in the United States think and feel about American policies. In this case it is about the policies in the war in Ukraine, but it could be Covid or politics or any other thing that the Deep State wants to control, including the economy.