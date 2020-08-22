© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic II Indoctornation
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
390 views • August 22, 2020
The taxpayer has financed their own deception. Fauchi KNEW about the coming outbreak. And when. They didn't prepare us then, when they knew, so they could take advantage of us know. Stole from his sick partner. While swaying like rain man. The use of the vaccine puts the population at risk, not it's non use. Even in the vaccine court it's the taxpayer that pays.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.