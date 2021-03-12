© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Orthodox Church and Strategic Nuclear Forces of Russia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • March 12, 2021
Write to Dmitriy: [email protected]
Hi, my dear viewers, this is Dmitriy Balkovskiy with an update on the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian military.
Look at the book that popped up on my recommendation list on Amazon, titled “Russian Nuclear Orthodoxy: Religion, Politics, and Strategy Paperback” by Dmitry Adamsky issued in April, 2019 by Stanford University Press (https://www.amazon.com/Russian-Nuclear-Orthodoxy-Religion-Politics/dp/1503608646/ref=pd_ybh_a_14?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1&refRID=7QDF38JJZETAR3TEPBFG).
And I quote from the description:
“From portable churches to the consecration of weapons systems, the Russian Orthodox Church has been integrated into every facet of the armed forces to become a vital part of Russian national security, politics, and identity. This extraordinary intertwining of church and military is nowhere more visible than in the nuclear weapons community, where the priesthood has penetrated all levels of command and the Church has positioned itself as a guardian of the state's nuclear potential”.
I know that throughout history there has always been a strong tie between the Church and the Russian military, but I was completely unaware of the nuclear aspect of it.
So I did a little digging on Runet (Russian language segment of the internet) and that is what I found.
Here is Patriach Kirill is congratulating the chief of the Russian strategic nuclear force on their professional holiday which is 17th of December http://www.patriarchia.ru/db/text/5736893.html.
And here we see Father Sergei Usolov blessing cadets of the Military Academy for the Strategic Missile Force http://varvsn.mil.ru/more/Novosti/item/110546.
That is one interesting partnership – don’t you think!
Hi, my dear viewers, this is Dmitriy Balkovskiy with an update on the Russian Orthodox Church and the Russian military.
Look at the book that popped up on my recommendation list on Amazon, titled “Russian Nuclear Orthodoxy: Religion, Politics, and Strategy Paperback” by Dmitry Adamsky issued in April, 2019 by Stanford University Press (https://www.amazon.com/Russian-Nuclear-Orthodoxy-Religion-Politics/dp/1503608646/ref=pd_ybh_a_14?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1&refRID=7QDF38JJZETAR3TEPBFG).
And I quote from the description:
“From portable churches to the consecration of weapons systems, the Russian Orthodox Church has been integrated into every facet of the armed forces to become a vital part of Russian national security, politics, and identity. This extraordinary intertwining of church and military is nowhere more visible than in the nuclear weapons community, where the priesthood has penetrated all levels of command and the Church has positioned itself as a guardian of the state's nuclear potential”.
I know that throughout history there has always been a strong tie between the Church and the Russian military, but I was completely unaware of the nuclear aspect of it.
So I did a little digging on Runet (Russian language segment of the internet) and that is what I found.
Here is Patriach Kirill is congratulating the chief of the Russian strategic nuclear force on their professional holiday which is 17th of December http://www.patriarchia.ru/db/text/5736893.html.
And here we see Father Sergei Usolov blessing cadets of the Military Academy for the Strategic Missile Force http://varvsn.mil.ru/more/Novosti/item/110546.
That is one interesting partnership – don’t you think!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.