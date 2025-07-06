© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The seer of Japan has now made another manga prediction. I don't know how old she is or how long she has been making her predictions but what she does is she dreams these weird wonderful dreams and she puts them in Manga pictures like manga comics from what I can gather. Her latest dream of a catastrophic event happening in Asia on July the 5th Japan time or July 4th America time that's the same time by the way its just the two countries are 24 hours apart. And because she has such a following nearly every flight out of Asia then doubled in value so there were no cheap flights anywhere flights out of Hong Kong literally doubles for July and the cheapest was Hanoi but that has doubled in a week since then.