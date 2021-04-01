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Richard Gage - 9/11 Truth & Justice, Basel Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2018
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40 views • April 01, 2021
This great video was removed from TheirTube, so I decided to upload it here, as this is a presentation and information that everyone should see. Don't miss this one.
A few extra links:
https://youtu.be/yuC_4mGTs98
https://youtu.be/V5tmogd9xp4
https://youtu.be/awaMO5L488g
https://youtu.be/j1VtozvvG4c
https://youtu.be/n_fp5kaVYhk
A few extra links:
https://youtu.be/yuC_4mGTs98
https://youtu.be/V5tmogd9xp4
https://youtu.be/awaMO5L488g
https://youtu.be/j1VtozvvG4c
https://youtu.be/n_fp5kaVYhk
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