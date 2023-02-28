Online symposium on "Gene-based "vaccines" /COVID vaccination" I Tuesday, February 28 I Announcement

The big MWGFD- online symposium on "Gene-based "vaccines" /COVID vaccination - the pharmaceutical crime of the century?" will take place on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 6 p.m. to midnight German time (CET).





It will be broadcasted on several channels, at least two channels in German and two others in simultaneous English translation.

Here the link to the English channel: https://www.oval.media/en/mwgfd-vac-s...





For all viewers from other countries, please keep in mind that German time, CET, is GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) plus 1 hour!





In this long symposium night, 20 renowned experts will give you the answers to important questions such as:





How do mRNA and other gene-based »vaccines« work? Why are they so dangerous?





What are WHO's future plans and intentions and how should we respond to them?





What can we do to stop as quickly as possible what is probably the greatest pharmaceutical crime in human history?





Which legal possibilities can we use for that?





What medical, therapeutic and legal help is available for those injured by vaccination?





More information on:

https://www.mwgfd.org/2023/02/the-big...





https://www.oval.media/en/mwgfd-vac-s...





https://www.mwgfd.org/





https://neue-medien-portal.info/?L=EN