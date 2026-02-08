Givi: Nine years today, since the death of Legendary Mikhail Sergeyevich Tolstykh, known by the call sign 'Givi' the commander of the Somalia Battalion - Feb. 8th

♥️ Today marks nine years since the death of Mikhail Sergeyevich Tolstykh, known by the call sign “Givi,” the commander of the Somalia Battalion.

He is remembered as a legendary frontline commander who distinguished himself in the battles for Ilovaisk and Slavyansk, as well as during the defense of Donetsk Airport.

“Givi” was killed on February 8, 2017, in a terrorist attack at his military base in Makeevka.

Eternal memory.