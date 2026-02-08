© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
♥️ Today marks nine years since the death of Mikhail Sergeyevich Tolstykh, known by the call sign “Givi,” the commander of the Somalia Battalion.
He is remembered as a legendary frontline commander who distinguished himself in the battles for Ilovaisk and Slavyansk, as well as during the defense of Donetsk Airport.
“Givi” was killed on February 8, 2017, in a terrorist attack at his military base in Makeevka.
Eternal memory.