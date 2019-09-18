USING THUMBS FORWARD GRIP - SH007ER

In today's video, Ed is joined by our friend Genna (from Bombshells & Bullets) to demonstrate how to use the "Thumbs Forward" grip. The "Thumbs Forward" grip is a very popular grip, which helps to stabilize your shots, increase accuracy, and help reduce the size of the grouping of shots.Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)Help support us on Patreon:Follow us on social media (@watchsh007er)For SH007ER merch:Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%For information on firearms training, visit:For info on Bombshells & Bullets, visit:Our Policy on Comments: Positive and negative comments are welcome on our channel, so feel free to exercise your First Amendment Rights. If you agree with something we said or did, we want to hear about it. If you disagree with something we said or did, feel free to tell us about it in a respectful and adult manner.We will not tolerate 'trolling' by individuals that seek to disrupt the channel with comments that are deemed profane, sexually explicit, insulting, disrespectful or demeaning to the host or other members/subscribers to the channel. Such content will be deleted and offenders will be blocked from the channel.