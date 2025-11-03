Goldbacks: Preserving Your Wealth - Currency vs. Real Money...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rvacrossamerica.net/goldback
Currency? Money? Are they the SAME? No!
The U.S. Dollar (greenback) is CURRENCY. A Goldback is MONEY. In my video I explain the difference.
As gold appreciates (assuming it will continue to do so), the goldback will continue as well. In other words, goldbacks PRESERVE WEALTH. The US Dollar has not done this for nearly 100 years!
Watch the video and you can get goldbacks here...
https://rvacrossamerica.net/goldback
Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net
Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica
RV Travel - Living the life
Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii
#goldbacks
#preservewealth
#wealthpreservation
#rvtravel
#rvlife
#rvlifestyle
#rvbuyingtips