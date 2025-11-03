Goldbacks: Preserving Your Wealth - Currency vs. Real Money...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/goldback

Currency? Money? Are they the SAME? No!

The U.S. Dollar (greenback) is CURRENCY. A Goldback is MONEY. In my video I explain the difference.

As gold appreciates (assuming it will continue to do so), the goldback will continue as well. In other words, goldbacks PRESERVE WEALTH. The US Dollar has not done this for nearly 100 years!





Watch the video and you can get goldbacks here...





https://rvacrossamerica.net/goldback









Be sure to visit our "home base" - https://rvacrossamerica.net

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/rvAcrossAmerica





RV Travel - Living the life

Best Videos with Current Info for ALL RV'ers... https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWAE2UQd3p-vtWvO3wEJtQK9kBIrEt5ii





#goldbacks

#preservewealth

#wealthpreservation

#rvtravel

#rvlife

#rvlifestyle

#rvbuyingtips