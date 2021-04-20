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There’s a ‘perception’ that ‘things have changed’ at US border under Biden
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40 views • April 20, 2021
Gray TV White House Correspondent Jon Decker says there are still “huge problems” at the US-Mexico border.
“The problem shows no signs of abating,” Mr Decker told Sky News host Chris Kenny.
He said thousands of unaccompanied minors are making it to the US border.
“There’s the perception that has not gone away, that things have changed with President Biden in charge versus the policies that existed under President Trump”.
“And so, this problem continues.”
“The problem shows no signs of abating,” Mr Decker told Sky News host Chris Kenny.
He said thousands of unaccompanied minors are making it to the US border.
“There’s the perception that has not gone away, that things have changed with President Biden in charge versus the policies that existed under President Trump”.
“And so, this problem continues.”
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