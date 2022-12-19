Create New Account
How They Control Us
FreedomClan
Published Yesterday |

Social media companies are constantly tracking what you do, and controlling your perception of reality. And the agendas they have in mind for us will make you sick to your stomach. Other Channels: https://t.me/freedomclanofficial https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXseSWtA6BzVIkQJmQyOCg https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BGKCVp189w6B/ https://rumble.com/c/c-2042335 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomclan https://gab.com/FreedomClan https://www.instagram.com/thefreedomclanshorts/ https://www.tiktok.com/@freedomclan_?lang=en

