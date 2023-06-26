P.5 Mullein tea chat with EK: Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe – ‘Bugger you mate, I’m alright, Jackie!’ MVI_2213

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Today’s topic is Reserve Bank of Australia’s Governor, Philip Lowe, specifically, his ethics and empathy quotients, regarding the enormous pain the bank is inflicting upon indebted Australians. I am expressing my opinion only, and I may be completely mistaken, and in fact, I may be far more worthy of my pejorative assessments, not Philip Lowe. I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.
Home, Garden, mullein tea, Philip Lowe, Reserve Bank of Australia, mortgages, indebtedness, homelessness, financial stress, interest rates, unemployment, inflation
Home & Garden
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