Many Western women use sperm bank & claim men & foreign women are intimidated by their smarts/wealth

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Many Western women use sperm banks to birth children since men are no longer interested in women, and they claim all men & foreign women are dumb & intimidated by the Western women's wealth & success & intelligence. I have received hundreds of hateful comments on the internet from Western feminist nations’ women accusing me that I am just intimidated by powerful women because I am warning them to repent of their evils & reptilian feminist “human extermination agenda” idolatry and that I am a misogynist women-hater scumbag, but at the same time they are hypocrites and do not love women, so they refuse to fight with me to defend the 6 million girls who are being tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanically sacrificed & eaten by the nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “lesbian sisterhood coven witch” globalist elite “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” feminists who are throwing the 12 million children’s leftover human meat & bone ashes into their supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, because of their fear of assassinations and fear of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room and fear of ridicule from all the church donators. When these millions of Western feminist nations’ women start arrogantly accusing God of being intimidated by their women’s power, because God warns them to repent so that they do not have to have their skin burn off of their flesh in the fires of hell, and they spew out their Jezebel demon spirit god’s hate speech against God’s Holy Spirit by accusing God of speaking misogynistic hate speech against them, when God is warning them every day with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love while his children receive assassination attempts and sell all their possessions to keep warning and quit their jobs that cover half of their living costs and sacrifice their families & reputations & homes & careers & savings & investments & retirement pensions & comforts away from assassination attempts & comforts away from ridicule by all church donators & comforts away from getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons & comforts away from families’ brains controlled to try to kill them & comforts away from starvation attempts many times, because of God’s love for these millions of women & their eternal souls, then these millions of women better be prepared for the worst type of God’s wrath judgment that the world has ever yet seen, because that is not only a blasphemy against God by trying to incriminate him for being evil for doing love to them, but that is a spitting in the mouth of God who tries to kiss them with a blessing. These millions of women probably do not know what they are doing when they send those hate speech against us accusing us of hate speech against them, but they will find out when their flesh is burning in the flames of hell and the worms that eat their arrogant blasphemous accusatory hateful hearts are eaten alive by worms. Their evil has blinded them.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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