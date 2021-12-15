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Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 5) [07.12.2021]
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61 views • December 15, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Qanon targets Pedophiles, sextraffickers and Satanist.
Twitter, FB, Instagram and the MSM target Qanon.
Making sense yet?
Original title: BOMBSHELL info - Ghislaine Maxwell's Deep State Sisters Dec 07, 2021
MIND BLOWING info about Maxwell sisters' software, who their husbands are, and what organizations they belong to. BOOMS everywhere! (edited re-upload from Aug 2019).
To support my work, please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU very much to all who have contributed, you are allowing me to continue this ongoing project!
Some of My Other Epstein / Maxwell Digs:
Epstein Stories You Won't Find On the News: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vc-uysS6Tlw/
Robert Maxwell Control of Scientific Publishing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHex-kecZGk/
Epstein and the Mad Scientists: https://www.bitchute.com/video/C5iYJqxRJPY/
Epstein and Other Monsters at Dalton School: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ytca6q0EY2M/
Cruise Through the Epstein Swamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zmvzjkfmEPU/
Portland Epstein Harvard connections: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KoVPrFlNGFQ/
Epstein Enemy Emerges? https://www.bitchute.com/video/1vzmrlw7Gjo/
References:
How Glob@lists are e-Managing Us: http://www.lookingglassnews.org/viewstory.php?storyid=7135
Library of Congress Report feat. C. Maxwell, 1989: https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED345703.pdf
1994 SysAdmin magazine Unipress / Commtouch ProntoMail: http://mkweb.bcgsc.ca/intranet/sapj/html/v03/i04/products.htm
VIDEO: ChiliAd sales: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIRL5VHSFkk
DNC Hack Crowdstrike: https://dailycaller.com/2017/11/02/dws-perkins-coie-may-have-engaged-crowdstrike-instead-of-fbi-without-consulting-dnc-officers/
CYREN / CommTouch history & updates: https://www.revolvy.com/page/CYREN?cr=1
VIDEO World Economic Forum, Post Human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
Social Media tool of C-A, CBS: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/social-media-is-a-tool-of-the-cia-seriously/
Dept of Energy working with Santa Fe Inst, https://www.osti.gov/biblio/41287
Amazing Polly - 107813 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nzMzfLoJlK3o/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
Qanon targets Pedophiles, sextraffickers and Satanist.
Twitter, FB, Instagram and the MSM target Qanon.
Making sense yet?
Original title: BOMBSHELL info - Ghislaine Maxwell's Deep State Sisters Dec 07, 2021
MIND BLOWING info about Maxwell sisters' software, who their husbands are, and what organizations they belong to. BOOMS everywhere! (edited re-upload from Aug 2019).
To support my work, please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU very much to all who have contributed, you are allowing me to continue this ongoing project!
Some of My Other Epstein / Maxwell Digs:
Epstein Stories You Won't Find On the News: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vc-uysS6Tlw/
Robert Maxwell Control of Scientific Publishing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NHex-kecZGk/
Epstein and the Mad Scientists: https://www.bitchute.com/video/C5iYJqxRJPY/
Epstein and Other Monsters at Dalton School: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ytca6q0EY2M/
Cruise Through the Epstein Swamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zmvzjkfmEPU/
Portland Epstein Harvard connections: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KoVPrFlNGFQ/
Epstein Enemy Emerges? https://www.bitchute.com/video/1vzmrlw7Gjo/
References:
How Glob@lists are e-Managing Us: http://www.lookingglassnews.org/viewstory.php?storyid=7135
Library of Congress Report feat. C. Maxwell, 1989: https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/ED345703.pdf
1994 SysAdmin magazine Unipress / Commtouch ProntoMail: http://mkweb.bcgsc.ca/intranet/sapj/html/v03/i04/products.htm
VIDEO: ChiliAd sales: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIRL5VHSFkk
DNC Hack Crowdstrike: https://dailycaller.com/2017/11/02/dws-perkins-coie-may-have-engaged-crowdstrike-instead-of-fbi-without-consulting-dnc-officers/
CYREN / CommTouch history & updates: https://www.revolvy.com/page/CYREN?cr=1
VIDEO World Economic Forum, Post Human: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0
Social Media tool of C-A, CBS: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/social-media-is-a-tool-of-the-cia-seriously/
Dept of Energy working with Santa Fe Inst, https://www.osti.gov/biblio/41287
Amazing Polly - 107813 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nzMzfLoJlK3o/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
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