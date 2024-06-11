© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As you go through life, are you paying attention? Are you just drinking down whatever comes into your spirit, or are you testing those spirits—which, by the way, the Bible DOES command you to do? Are you walking faithfully with the one true and living God, or are you slipping slowly into heresy?
Don’t just trust the spirits—because not all of them are sent from God (some are sent by the Enemy).
#RedLight, #GreenLight, #PayingAttention