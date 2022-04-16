Tithes (Church) and Taxes (Government)

Targeted Individuals: Taxes (Government) and Tithes (Church) 💵 The Plot to take control of your money and your mind‼️🎯 This is a joint venture between the Government and the Church to separate you from your money.Legal Fiction ⚖️You are under no obligation to file a tax return. You are also not required by G-d to tithe to the Church. When you give your money to these organizations, you find yourself in a cycle of debt and lack. You are not obligated to participate.You cannot buy your way into Heaven and there is no charge at the Pearly Gates. Did Adam and Eve tithe? No. According to scripture, aren’t they the reason we are in this mess?Why would the Government or Church promote Student Loans, Car Loans and Mortgages? To keep you financially and spiritually in bondage to the Devil, Late Queen of England or the Rothchilds? 🤷🏽‍♀️☎️The government listens to your calls and reports back to the Church. If you owe taxes, they’ll send people to follow you in order for you to become anxious and paranoid.If you’re not indoctrinated in Religion, they’ll send people your way (LDS, Jehovah Witnesses or some other Religion). They will knock on your door, bump into you, send you emails or letters. Church related commercials will play when you’re online. They need you scared of something bigger than you. That’s how they keep you in line.The Church promotes paying taxes and tithes and has verse and scripture to back up their lies.If you try and get out of line, they use Voice to Skull technology to talk to you on a specific frequency. If you’re a woman, they’ll implant something in your breast during a biopsy. They’ll trick you into drinking something containing the nanobots. They may even put the device in your pet.While you 😴 you get terrible nightmares if you’re behind in taxes or tithing. When you’re awake, you’ll hear voices that you think are coming from G-d.⚔️These strange crimes being committed now are by people who were targeted with these devices. They think they are doing the will of G-d when they kill someone.The voice will whisper someone’s name and you like a dummy calls them saying that the Lord put their name on your heart. No, it’s part of the program to keep everyone locked in and you are unwittingly helping them.G-d is not talking to you‼️ It is the Voice of God technology that only works on people who are religious. These are not your thoughts.💰 🧠This is about controlling your money and your mind.Federal Taxes are Illegal: Ex IRS Agent researched Tax Law and released that it was unlawful so she quit her job and stopped paying taxes. She has not been arrested.The Church uses scare tactics and false doctrine to get you to pay protection money to the Jesus character.They use the Voice of God Technology while you sleep to send you nightmares. During your waking hours they target you on a specific frequency to have you believe G-d is talking to you. Research Voice to Skull; Military Program.They ask you to join their religious organization then they take out a life insurance policy on you.They want you paying taxes and tithes with are not legal in the physical or spiritual realms. Stop paying them‼️#gangstalking#chosenones1. Targeted specifically at birth: You were targeted based on your birth right, possible inheritance or future purpose.2. Everyone is a target: We are all being targeted by the ones running this planet.3. Targeted by a specific event: Rape, Assault, Attack, Traumatic Event or Crime.4. Targeted based on genetics: The answer is in your blood or genetic makeup. Who or what are you?5. Placed on a list by someone: A contract was taken out on your life. Trauma, Torture, then Premature Death.6. Sacrificed: You were chosen to be the sacrificial lamb of your family like Joseph or Isaac in the Bible.7. Part of an experiment: The government, Aliens or Fallen Angels are experimenting on you.8. Lawsuit: At some point in your life, you were part of a lawsuit.9. Targeted by a competitor: Someone or something sees you as competition and wants to take you out.10. Religion: You were indoctrinated into religion at some point and now your faith is being tested. Alternatively, the Church is trying to recruit you through fear and scare tactics. They are in cahoots with the government to drain your pockets. Taxes and Tithes.11. Targets have brain damage: At some point in your life you sustained brain damage. No one is targeting you, it’s all in your head.12. Pharmaceutical Companies: At some point in your life, you were given a drug. The drug companies placed you in an ongoing trial without your knowledge.13. Hacked: Your brain was hacked and they’re currently running the Targeted Individual Script.14. Matrix: You are Neo in the Metatron Cube or Metaverse who has woken up.