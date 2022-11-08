Gretchen Whitmer Suddenly Can't Hear TV Host When Pressed Over Disastrous COVID Handling
“Governor, when it comes to your handling of the pandemic—we all know the critiques of the past two years—do you have any regrets," the Fox 2 host asked Whitmer.
"Did I do that when I touched the ear thing? It started to fall out," Whitmer, pretending she couldn’t hear the TV anchor, addressed to an off-camera person.
"Oh no, its okay," the off-camera person replied.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.