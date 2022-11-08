Gretchen Whitmer Suddenly Can't Hear TV Host When Pressed Over Disastrous COVID Handling



“Governor, when it comes to your handling of the pandemic—we all know the critiques of the past two years—do you have any regrets," the Fox 2 host asked Whitmer.



"Did I do that when I touched the ear thing? It started to fall out," Whitmer, pretending she couldn’t hear the TV anchor, addressed to an off-camera person.



"Oh no, its okay," the off-camera person replied.



