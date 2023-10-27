Create New Account
BIG CHANGES FROM SPACE?.
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago

ALL RELIGION WAS AND IS BASED ON THE MOVEMENT OF SPACE AND THE PLANETS. THE BOOK OF ENOCH CONFIRMS THIS! ASTROLOGY IS A CORRUPTION OF THEOF WHAT THIS SPIRITUAL SCIENCE IS REALLY ABOUT.  SPIRITUAL SCIENCE ALMIGHTY GOD HAS GIVEN TO YOU AND I. THIS VIDEO PROVIDES A GOOD UNDERSTANDING. IF YOU WANT TO KNOW THE FUTURE YOU MUST LOOK INTO THE PAST SPIRITUALLY... 

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

