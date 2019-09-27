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Will Brexit Prompt Scotland's Independence?
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10 views • September 27, 2019
In the aftermath of Brexit, many in Scotland find themselves cast adrift from Europe. Should the people of Scotland remain in the United Kingdom and follow the Brexit brick road or should there be a second Referendum on Scotland’s Independence?
Scotland stands divided over the question of sovereignty but for the most part is in collective agreement with its desire to remain in Europe. The inevitable follow-up question to all of this is “Should Scotland hold a second referendum on independence?”
What do you think Scotland should do now? Please comment below and let us know what you think is best for the nation.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Tomorrow’s World Magazine—Who Are the Scots: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2009/may-june/who-are-the-scots
Scotland stands divided over the question of sovereignty but for the most part is in collective agreement with its desire to remain in Europe. The inevitable follow-up question to all of this is “Should Scotland hold a second referendum on independence?”
What do you think Scotland should do now? Please comment below and let us know what you think is best for the nation.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Tomorrow’s World Magazine—Who Are the Scots: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/magazines/2009/may-june/who-are-the-scots
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