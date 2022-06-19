Field Reporter: It's 'Impossible' To Know Who All is Crossing the Border

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Daily Caller Field Reporter Jorge Ventura joined "In Focus with Addison Smith" to react to May's staggering migration numbers. After spending significant time down at the border himself, Ventura warned that such an influx of illegal immigrants makes it "impossible" to know who and what is entering into the United States.