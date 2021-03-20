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March for Freedom through old city of Amsterdam, march 20th 2021
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373 views • March 20, 2021
First some pictures and the video starts at 1:25
An old-fashioned freedom march (unfortunately necessary in 2021) through the old city of Amsterdam. 1st line of defense to protect the protesters was formed by veterans and a 2nd line of defense by nurses and healthcare workers. The riot police who were ordered to beat the protesters at the Museum square were put in their shirt when the crowd decided to march through the old city. They did not know what their orders further on were. And were too late every time they pursued the protesters.
The streets are narrow and unsuitable for large equipment. Next time a freedom march with boats through the canals of Amsterdam.
An old-fashioned freedom march (unfortunately necessary in 2021) through the old city of Amsterdam. 1st line of defense to protect the protesters was formed by veterans and a 2nd line of defense by nurses and healthcare workers. The riot police who were ordered to beat the protesters at the Museum square were put in their shirt when the crowd decided to march through the old city. They did not know what their orders further on were. And were too late every time they pursued the protesters.
The streets are narrow and unsuitable for large equipment. Next time a freedom march with boats through the canals of Amsterdam.
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