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Military Captain: COVID Shot Is Unconstitutional - Superior: We Don't Care
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22 views • March 17, 2022
Ben Davis is a husband, a father to five and a military captain in the United States Air Force. He has served 19 years in the U.S. Air Force fighting to protect us from foreign enemies. Davis swore to obey the lawful orders of those appointed over him, and he has a duty to resist unlawful orders. The Department of Defense has violated its own instructions and U.S. law by coercing troops to participate in an experiment. He joins me in this episode to tell how those in the military are mirroring Nazis in Germany in the 1930s and 40s by ignoring the law and instead choosing to follow unlawful orders. When Ben informed his superiors that he would not submit to Emergency Use Authorization shots nor tests, and cited numerous laws, the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, not only did they tell him they didn't care about the law but lied about him and sought, and are seeking, to ruin his good name and punish him in the process. However, Ben has a story of victory to tell in the Lord Jesus Christ.
Captain Benjamin B. Davis: has a multi-engine commercial pilot license and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science with a minor in Flight Physiology. He joined the Air Force 19 ½ years ago and has spent time on active duty and in the Air National Guard, both Enlisted and Commissioned Officer. After being selected for MSgt at only 27 years old, he was handpicked for a flying position as a commissioned officer. He has worked with the F-15 Eagle A/B/C/D models, F-16 Falcon C/D models, B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, T-6 Texan II, T-1 Jayhawk, C-130 Hercules, and MQ-9 Reaper. He also spent 3 ½ years at Air Mobility Command Headquarters as Deputy Director of Operations: performing Command and Control for 1,100 aircraft and accomplishing global operations by coordinating, planning and executing operations for fighters, bombers, airlift as well as special projects directly for the White House. In September 2020, I cross-trained into being an MQ-9 pilot where I serve with the Arkansas Air National Guard.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/military-captain-covid-shot-is-unconstitutional-superior-we-dont-care-video/
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Captain Benjamin B. Davis: has a multi-engine commercial pilot license and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Science with a minor in Flight Physiology. He joined the Air Force 19 ½ years ago and has spent time on active duty and in the Air National Guard, both Enlisted and Commissioned Officer. After being selected for MSgt at only 27 years old, he was handpicked for a flying position as a commissioned officer. He has worked with the F-15 Eagle A/B/C/D models, F-16 Falcon C/D models, B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, T-6 Texan II, T-1 Jayhawk, C-130 Hercules, and MQ-9 Reaper. He also spent 3 ½ years at Air Mobility Command Headquarters as Deputy Director of Operations: performing Command and Control for 1,100 aircraft and accomplishing global operations by coordinating, planning and executing operations for fighters, bombers, airlift as well as special projects directly for the White House. In September 2020, I cross-trained into being an MQ-9 pilot where I serve with the Arkansas Air National Guard.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/military-captain-covid-shot-is-unconstitutional-superior-we-dont-care-video/
You can help Ben by clicking here: https://givesendgo.com/rightsendowedbyourcreator
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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