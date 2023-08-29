Create New Account
Crazy Unbelievable News with Nigel Part 1
Nigel and I wanted to come up with some of the craziest things that have been in the news, during covid and up to today. We discuss Indian moon hoax, Maui tragedy, plastic barriers and hugs, restaurant bubbles, land obfuscation and how stupid the satan worshipers think we really are.

