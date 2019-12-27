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The 'EXTINCTION REBELLION' CON (MIRRORED)
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272 views • December 27, 2019
The 'EXTINCTION REBELLION' CON (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel IanRCrane at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMtaPZPCbTPB/
Extintction Rebellion want zero carbon emissions and to monetise nature
The climate is going into a solar minimum, which humanity is blamed for, resulting in taxation
Labrador and Newfoundland in Canada have announced they are now out of agriculture because the climate is making it too difficult to grow crops
In India a survey found that 80% of farmers want to get out of farming
China has been in the new areas of agricultural growth for the last 30 years
The establishment are making it extremely difficult to get out of the EU by pushing for EU military unification
5G has the potential to be used in weapon format
Does XR address INEOS and their plastic production?
Artificial Intelligence will replace employment
Mirrored from Bitchute channel IanRCrane at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMtaPZPCbTPB/
Extintction Rebellion want zero carbon emissions and to monetise nature
The climate is going into a solar minimum, which humanity is blamed for, resulting in taxation
Labrador and Newfoundland in Canada have announced they are now out of agriculture because the climate is making it too difficult to grow crops
In India a survey found that 80% of farmers want to get out of farming
China has been in the new areas of agricultural growth for the last 30 years
The establishment are making it extremely difficult to get out of the EU by pushing for EU military unification
5G has the potential to be used in weapon format
Does XR address INEOS and their plastic production?
Artificial Intelligence will replace employment
Keywords
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