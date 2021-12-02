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GRAPHENE OXIDE FORMING LETHAL SPIKES AFTER INTERACTING WITH MAGNETIC FIELD
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266 views • December 02, 2021
Description from HerbalGurl
Now imagine these things getting pumped through your heart, and it becomes that the Jabbed have a kill switch. I wonder if there's a similar reaction with sonic frequencies, if so, that would explain the mechanism that killed so many at the Astroworld concert
Now imagine these things getting pumped through your heart, and it becomes that the Jabbed have a kill switch. I wonder if there's a similar reaction with sonic frequencies, if so, that would explain the mechanism that killed so many at the Astroworld concert
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