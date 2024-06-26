Disturbed -I'm Alive

Video done on/around July 19, 2006



Verse 1] Never again will I be dishonored, And never again will I be reminded, Of living within the world of the jaded, They kill inspiration, it's my obligation, To never again allow this to,happen



Where do I begin? The choices are endless, Denying the sin, my art, my redemption, I carry the torch of my fathers before me



[Chorus] The thing I treasure the most in life, Cannot be taken away, There will never be a reason why, I will surrender to your advice, To change myself, I'd rather die, Though they will not understand, I won't make the greatest sacrifice, You can't predict where the outcome lies



You'll never take me alive



[Post-Chorus] I'm alive, I'm alive, I'm alive



[Verse 2], Change again cannot be considered, I rage again, dispelling my anger, Where do I begin? The choices are endless, My art, my redemption, my only salvation, I carry the gift that I have been blessed with, My soul is adrift in oceans of madness, Repairing the rift that you have created, I am not alone, brothers, give me your arms now



[Chorus] The thing I treasure most in life, Cannot be taken away, There will never be a reason why, I will surrender to your advice, To change myself, I'd rather die, Though they will not understand, I won't make the greatest sacrifice, You can't predict where the outcome lies, You'll never take me alive



[Bridge]

I'm no slave, are you feeling brave? Or have you gone out of your mind? No more games, it won't feel the same, If I hold my anger inside, There's no meaning; my soul is bleeding, I've had enough of your kind, One suggestion: Use your discretion, Before you label me blind



[Chorus]

The thing I treasure most in life, Cannot be taken away, There will never be a reason why, I will surrender to your advice, To change myself, I'd rather die, Though they will not understand, I won't make the greatest sacrifice, You can't predict where the outcome lies, You'll never take me alive



[Outro] I'm alive (8X)



