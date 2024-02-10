Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 9, 2024

Episode 2213 - Did Putin tell the truth with Tucker? What’s the real agenda? Biden is defiant! Judge Thomas Asks a brilliant question. How did Hungary stop illegal immigration? What’s your line in the sand? How important is national self esteem? Plus much more. Thought provoking show today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.