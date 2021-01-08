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25th Amendment: Will Trump Seek Asylum in Israel? MIRROR
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98 views • January 08, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, Rick Wiles discusses the aftermath of the chaos in DC on Wednesday, resulting in destruction, death and the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president. Will President Trump be forced out of office via the 25th amendment, and will he seek refuge in Israel? Will America quit seeking a monarch, and bend the knee to the true King of Kings, Jesus Christ? Rick Wiles. Airdate 01/07/21
https://www.trunews.com/stream/25th-amendment-will-trump-seek-asylum-in-israel
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, Rick Wiles discusses the aftermath of the chaos in DC on Wednesday, resulting in destruction, death and the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president. Will President Trump be forced out of office via the 25th amendment, and will he seek refuge in Israel? Will America quit seeking a monarch, and bend the knee to the true King of Kings, Jesus Christ? Rick Wiles. Airdate 01/07/21
https://www.trunews.com/stream/25th-amendment-will-trump-seek-asylum-in-israel
🔥SUPPORT TRUNEWS🔥
https://www.trunews.com/
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