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"The Dogs" - Prophecy of Deadly Global COVID-19 Vaccination Program ('Necessary Vaccination')
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1818 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of disobedient, sinful man - destroyed. "The dogs" will be destroyed. Same warning again- DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING VACCINATIONS. If you're a child of God, you say you love God then please, obey Him. Listen as He warns us consistently to keep us alive and whole. This is the 3rd prophecy. God's love was shown to us through Christ who didn't shrink from death, He laid it all on the Cross. Show your love by trusting God- STAY AWAY- or the true proverb of a dog eating its own vomit will be yours. No good outcome is predicted for those who cast off wisdom and ignore the voice of God.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
Related Prophetic words:
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE FIG, THE SEEDS, & THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
THE VACCINATION BOOTHS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/the-vaccination-booths-december-25-2020/
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of disobedient, sinful man - destroyed. "The dogs" will be destroyed. Same warning again- DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING VACCINATIONS. If you're a child of God, you say you love God then please, obey Him. Listen as He warns us consistently to keep us alive and whole. This is the 3rd prophecy. God's love was shown to us through Christ who didn't shrink from death, He laid it all on the Cross. Show your love by trusting God- STAY AWAY- or the true proverb of a dog eating its own vomit will be yours. No good outcome is predicted for those who cast off wisdom and ignore the voice of God.
Full prophecy can be seen on the TMV blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/11/5982/
Related Prophetic words:
SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/29/survival-of-the-fittest-december-22-23-2020/
THE FIG, THE SEEDS, & THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/06/the-fig-the-seeds-and-the-vaccines-march-6-2021/
DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/27/10696/
VACCINES, AUSTRALIA & NZ- THE DANGERS OF IDOLATRY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/11/06/scorched-earth-australia-new-zealand-nov-6-2021/
VACCINES, DEMONS, DOMESTIC TERRORISM & MORE: https://rumble.com/voxc6l
THE VACCINATION BOOTHS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/01/15/the-vaccination-booths-december-25-2020/
FORCED VACCINES: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/12/30/forced-vaccines-aliens-april-11-2020/
VACCINE PLAYLISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKou17AItNxoFR4BfvDyb-MF
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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