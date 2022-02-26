X22 POLITICAL REPORT - The Priority Is To Clean Out Bad Actors, The World Is Helping, We Are Not Alone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Priority Is To Clean Out Bad Actors, The World Is Helping, We Are Not Alone
The number one priority is to clean out the bad actors. The [DS] and fake news are trying to push the idea that Putin is starting WWIII, this is not WWIII this is destroying their system, the world is helping. Trump and the patriots knew this day would come and certain deals needed to be made to remove the corrupt. The neo nazi are preparing to fight back, the people were given weapons, is this for Russia or for the neo nazis. The [DS] will fight back, they are fighting for their lives and Putin is already pushing to sit down and talk about surrender.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The #1 Gadget For Blackouts Here: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF