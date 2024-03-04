Prepper News - 4th March 2024: Alert! Threat of War Escalating | NATO Deployments Leaked

Secure lines of communication and maintaining operational security are crucial to protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access. This is essential for personal privacy, preserving confidential data, and ensuring the integrity of critical systems. It also helps to prevent potential security breaches, sabotage, and espionage, which can have severe consequences.





00:00 - 00:09 - Intro

00:10 - 00:56 - CheckYourPreps Initiative

00:57 - 02:35 - 1-German Ambassador Summoned - https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2024/03/04/germany-denies-moscow-summoned-ambassador-over-leaked-audio-a84326

02:36 - 04:36 - 2-Zelensky Urges Swift Delivery - https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2024/03/03/zelensky-urges-western-air-defense-as-russian-attacks-kill-11-a84317

04:37 - 06:01 - 3-Bipartisan Ukraine Aid Package - https://euromaidanpress.com/2024/03/04/us-house-speaker-delays-ukraine-aid-vote-until-late-march-or-beyond/

06:02 - 09:04 - 4-Belarus Decree - https://eng.belta.by/president/view/procedure-for-switching-belarusian-government-agencies-to-war-footing-improved-156528-2024/

09:05 - 11:49 - 5-Britain bolsters crypto law - https://crypto.news/uk-bolsters-crypto-law-enforcement-efforts-with-new-bill-passage/

