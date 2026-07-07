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9/11 & Israel
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Fmr. Dir. Of The Army War College Presents Evidence That Fmr. Dir. Of The Army War College Presents Evidence That 9/11 Was An Inside Job Conducted By Israel Was An Inside Job Conducted By Israel.In This Report, Alex Jones Adds The Important Historical Context That Netanyahu- Who Was In Power In 2001- Did Not Act Alone, But Was Actually A Junior Partner Working With NeoCons In The Bush Admin To Engineer & Carry Out The Attacks!
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