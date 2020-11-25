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Oak Hollow Open 2015 Final Round Festival Park Disc Golf Tournament
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1 view • November 25, 2020
Check out this Sublime Flight coverage of the final round of the 2015 Oak Hollow Open disc golf tournament at Festival Park. The lead card pros are Chris Dickerson, Andy Wiler, Nathan Queen and Henry Childres. This temporary course utilizes Festival Park's long open meadows, the dam's elevation and the lake's water-hazards to create one of the most challenging and beautiful courses around. The first song is "Motivator" and the second is "Quasi Motion" by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... This four round event concluded on August 16th 2015. This video features many birdies a few Star Birdies and two Eagles! Check out more disc golf action at Facebook.com/SublimeFlight and at SublimeFlight.com .
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Bitcoin:
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Bitcoin Cash:
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