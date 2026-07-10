July 10, 2026

rt.com









Russia’s security service prevents a major planned terror attack on a military airfield in southern Russia, after a man recruited by Kiev turned himself in voluntarily. Rioters are forced to apologize on camera in the Western Ukrainian city of Lvov, after forced conscription raids set the city ablaze. All while Zelensky cries foul over chaos in the very heartland of right-wing nationalism. The late Iranian supreme leader has been buried in his home city of Mashhad four months after his killing by the US and Israel and as millions of Iranians and foreigners gather to bid him a final farewell, the US continues to launch strikes on the nation. The European Parliament moves forward with legislation allowing for the mass scanning of personal data. That's despite the majority of lawmakers previously opposing this exception to the bloc's privacy law.





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