Woke Wikipedia Exposed by Co-Founder Larry Sanger

Wikipedia has become a bastion of establishment propaganda that no longer even pretends to be neutral on the controversies of the day, and this is very dangerous to society, explained Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. This undermining of neutrality, partly by banning many non-establishment sources, is affecting and angering both the right and left. About 15 years ago, a scan of IP addresses involved in editing Wikipedia found that an unusually high number came from Langley, Virginia, where the CIA is headquartered. "I'm sure it's not just the CIA," he said, noting that humanity was facing "information warfare." "It isn't just spy agencies." Sanger also offers insights into how humanity can free itself from this narrative control. These include Internet decentralization and new services he is working on such as the Knowledge Standards Foundation and the Encyclosphere, a universal network of encyclopedias.





