GREAT LOSS! Ukrainian MiG-29 blown up again in Dnipro
Published Tuesday

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses after MiG-29 at Dnipro airfield and air defense system were destroyed, after the same type of fighter aircraft was also hit a few days ago by Russian missiles. On the same day and in the same area, S-300PS air defense system and Pelican 79K6 radar were eliminated from a distance of 120 km from the front line.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

dniproukrainian lossesmig-29s-300ps air defense systempelican 79k6 radar

