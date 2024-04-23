GREAT LOSS! Ukrainian MiG-29 blown up again in Dnipro

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses after MiG-29 at Dnipro airfield and air defense system were destroyed, after the same type of fighter aircraft was also hit a few days ago by Russian missiles. On the same day and in the same area, S-300PS air defense system and Pelican 79K6 radar were eliminated from a distance of 120 km from the front line.

