STABBINGS REPORTED 🔪🕍 AT MANCHESTER SYNAGOGUE [WHAT ARE WE BEING DISTRACTED FROM WITNESSING⁉️]

A "major incident" has been declared in Manchester after a reported stabbing at a synagogue.





Read more here:

https://news.sky.com/story/synagogue-stabbing-latest-police-at-scene-of-reported-attack-in-manchester-13442674





SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skynews

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skynews





For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps: Apple https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8 Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB





Sky News Daily podcast is available for free here: https://podfollow.com/skynewsdaily/





Sky News videos are now available in Spanish here/Los video de Sky News están disponibles en español aquí: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzG5BnqHO8oNlrPDW9CYJog





To enquire about licensing Sky News content, you can find more information here: https://news.sky.com/info/library-sales





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24G4pF4mXko





A quick cursory look about:





'We avoided a major disaster here': No injuries after New York high-rise partially collapses

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/c74dzy1zl94t





Greta Thunberg is sitting down next tamid a pile of life jackets next to other shipmates.

Israel intercepts Gaza flotilla and detains activists including Greta Thunberg

South Africa and Turkey have criticised the incident in international waters. Israel says those on board are safe.

32 mins ago

Middle East

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0lk292jww4o





'Area of interest' found in search for girl who vanished 55 years ago

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr4qp95n0pzo