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THE MESSAGE AND MIRACLE OF CHRISTMAS
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Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 2:1-20 and the topic is “The message and miracle of Christmas. Jesus was born in Bethlehem just as Micah prophesied it 700 years ago. He is our Lord and Saviour and He is the way, the truth and the life. Jesus Christ is coming soon again and will establish His 1000 year reign on earth. Praise be to God.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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