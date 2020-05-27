COVID-19 - Medical Decree by Morons For Democide by Proxy

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No More 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒚 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒆™ The Movie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6qC395Ou1I
Welcome to our New Normal - Social Distancing Crowns, Bumper Cars and Pac-Man Eating Masks:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6eW_z...
Larken Rose - Not Alone:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgJ3g...
The Royal Australian Mint - Cash Usage Regarding COVID-19:
https://www.ramint.gov.au/news-media/...
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
Hi max,
A very close mate of mine last week took his life because of the lockdowns and restrictions in Victoria. He was in his early 50’s.
Left behind 2 kids, a wife - greatest family ever.
He had a history of depression but since they also closed his;
Church
Kids sports
Golf club
Work
Socialising
Gym
It was too much for him.
It is devastating news for many.
....
#ArrestScottMorrisonForTreason
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!