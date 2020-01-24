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Corona Virus. Do we need to be worried?
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92 views • January 24, 2020
This is an intuitive look at the coronavirus, to see what may be in store globally and whether there is a real concern of threat.
As with all my videos, this reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
As with all my videos, this reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
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