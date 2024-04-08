Create New Account
President Trump Suing NY Judge Just One Week Before Hush Money Trial
President Donald Trump is moving to sue Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge presiding over his hush money trial, the New York Times reported, in his latest effort to delay his first-ever criminal trial—set to begin in just one week.


READ MORE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyf...

