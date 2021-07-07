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Americans Finally Agree on Something. Joe's Cognitive Decline is Getting Worse and Can No Longer Be Ignored!!! (2021-7-7)
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130 views • July 07, 2021
Slow Joe's cognitive issues can simply no longer be ignored. Why is this babbling idiot discussing an intel briefing he just had on Air Force One, on camera, with store clerks. And, why is he attempting to provide them with the details of America's response to Russian-based ransomware attacks, when the cashier asked him if he would like a receipt? Doh!
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