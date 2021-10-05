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Climate Protestors Block Desperate Woman Who Wants to get to Hospital to See Aged Mother
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32 views • October 05, 2021
People want to save the planet at the cost of the lives of the people who live on it. You will be sacrificed on their altar. Or are they just Communists? Either way, human life means nothing to them. If we allow them to control the narrative we will be in trouble. The Govt seems to be happy to go along with their agenda, which tells you that their two agendas are in fact one agenda. The Govt is our enemy and until we wake up to that fact we are walking the road to destruction.
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