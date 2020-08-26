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Chlorine Dioxide Conference in Bolivia (English Subtitles)
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914 views • August 26, 2020
(English subtitles) Bolivian doctor conference where Dr. Patricia Callisperis explains the safety, effectiveness and protocols for the human use of Chlorine Dioxide The subtitles are auto-generated and are not the best but It is better than just having Spanish. This is for the public record so that all may know and understand the benefits of Chlorine Dioxide.
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