In the wake of Charlie Kirk's brutal assassination on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University—a cold-blooded sniper attack by a 22-year-old radicalized in online hate pits—this rant isn't just grief; it's a battle cry. We're not just mourning a Socratic debater and man of faith; we're staring down a culture marinated in stochastic terrorism, performative rage, and "Church of Wokism" dogma that's turned America into a rancid kimchi jar of division. From X users cheering like it's the Super Bowl, to Mehdi Hasan spinning lies faster than Pinocchio, to the left's icon-worship of Greta murals and George Floyd statues (while charging kids for scooting on pride crosswalks)—this evil didn't spawn in a vacuum. It's time to un-kimchi our society, pronto.Buckle up for my no-holds-barred blueprint to fight back with LIGHT, not flamethrowers:Resist Revenge Mode: Channel MLK's wisdom—"Darkness cannot drive out darkness"—over going full Punisher. Protect yourself, call out the demagogues, but heal, don't hate.

Revive Faith's Glue: Charlie lived his Jesus-flipped life; let's counter the Satan-CCP-sponsored cancel cult with "Kirk Faith Fests"—potlucks over pitchforks, where "love thy neighbor" means no raisins in the mashed potatoes.

Mural Counterstrike: Plaster cities with massive Charlie Kirk & Iryna Zurawska tributes to eclipse Saint Greta's judgmental glare. Deface one? Hate crime charges incoming—petty justice served hot.

Truth Squad Up: Debunk the liars flooding your feed (Trump's no rapist, Charlie didn't "deserve it"). Get blocked like a pop-up ad; plant seeds for the fence-sitters in the echo chamber war.

Big Picture Survival: We're all in this flamethrower reality show together. Argue with love, hug strangers (flamethrower-free), and rebuild before we self-devour.





This is your wake-up call to be obnoxiously human and expunge the septic tank. If it fails? Bunker party with tuna, spaghetti, coffee, and bootleg Netflix—bring wine. What's YOUR move to fight the darkness? Drop it in the comments. Smash like if you're ready to power-wash America, subscribe for more unfiltered rants, and share to wake up your timeline.#CharlieKirk #AssassinationWakeUp #MLKLegacy #FightHateWithLight #AmericaUnKimchi #StochasticTerrorism #FaithOverWoke #truthsquad_





