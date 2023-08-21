Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Steve Quale discusse how many of the younger generations are compleely lost and can not afford anything and are sucking their parents dry
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
175 Subscribers
73 views
Published Yesterday

 Compared with the opportunities I had when I was their age, they don't have shit now.  It is really sad .  Everything is broken,  I can not image how anyone can work these days with all the distractions .  Everybody keeps saying it is going to get worse.  Buckle up.  Too late to jump off the train.  Most people of course won't do shit and will go along with their lives like nothing is happening.  I have many friends like this.

