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New footage of surrendering Azovstal troops
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223 views • May 19, 2022
RT. 5-19-2022.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released new video footage, filmed on Wednesday, of Ukrainian fighters surrendering at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
The ministry reports that 771 Ukrainian militants surrendered in the past day, bringing the total to 1,730, including 80 injured, since May 16. Kiev has confirmed that the troops have been ordered to surrender, putting an end to the ongoing deadlock at the plant.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15bbyn-new-footage-of-surrendering-azovstal-troops.html
Russia’s Defense Ministry has released new video footage, filmed on Wednesday, of Ukrainian fighters surrendering at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
The ministry reports that 771 Ukrainian militants surrendered in the past day, bringing the total to 1,730, including 80 injured, since May 16. Kiev has confirmed that the troops have been ordered to surrender, putting an end to the ongoing deadlock at the plant.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15bbyn-new-footage-of-surrendering-azovstal-troops.html
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