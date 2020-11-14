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Jubilee special episode - Mystery of the 7 heads Rev 17
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32 views • November 14, 2020
Episode 50 Student of the last days. 50 is a very special number in the Bible, so I did my best to make this a very special show indeed. I will discuss the significance of the Jubilee plus a couple surprises so pleas listen all the way through. It will be worth your time. Recommended video mentioned:
https://www.brighteon.com/ed1eeeb3-d02e-4ef8-a0e2-4f96a15ad4b0
https://www.brighteon.com/ed1eeeb3-d02e-4ef8-a0e2-4f96a15ad4b0
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